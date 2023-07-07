Shaftsbury Barracks / DLS + VCOR

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003228

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin                        

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: July 7, 2023 / 1608 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Warm Brook Rd, Arlington

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Eryk Hunt                                            

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation and recognizing the operator from prior contact. Investigation revealed the operator, Eryk Hunt's privilege to operate a motor vehicle is Criminally Suspended. Hunt also had Conditions of Release to not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Hunt was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 21, 2023 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 21, 2023 / 0815 hours       

COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

