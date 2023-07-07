Shaftsbury Barracks / DLS + VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3003228
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 7, 2023 / 1608 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Warm Brook Rd, Arlington
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Eryk Hunt
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation and recognizing the operator from prior contact. Investigation revealed the operator, Eryk Hunt's privilege to operate a motor vehicle is Criminally Suspended. Hunt also had Conditions of Release to not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Hunt was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on August 21, 2023 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 21, 2023 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.