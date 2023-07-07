Submit Release
Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 0993

PENNSYLVANIA, July 7 - An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further providing for order of probation, for conditions of probation and for modification or revocation of order of probation and providing for probation review conference.

