Ampcus Cyber hires Deep Chanda as its Chief Business Officer
We are delighted to welcome Deep Chanda to Ampcus Cyber as our new Chief Business Officer to lead and grow Ampcus Cyber,"”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampcus Cyber, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deep Chanda as its new Chief Business Officer. Deep Chanda will be responsible for leading and managing the organization, driving business growth, and fostering strategic partnerships in his new role.
— Salil Sankaran
Deep Chanda brings over 18 years of extensive experience in the field of payment security, data privacy, and compliance. Prior to joining Ampcus Cyber, he held significant positions at American Express and other Cyber Security Organizations. As a cyber security veteran, Deep has worked and helped BFSI, payment processing firms, and e-commerce firms in shaping their compliance and security postures with a belief in ‘Zero-Trust Security’.
Deep Chanda's joining Ampcus Cyber signifies the company's commitment to driving innovation, expanding its market presence, and delivering cybersecurity solutions to its clients with customer delight. With his wealth of knowledge and expertise, Deep Chanda is well-positioned to lead the organization towards achieving its strategic goals and objectives in the cyber compliance space.
"We are delighted to welcome Deep Chanda to Ampcus Cyber as our new Chief Business Officer to lead and grow Ampcus Cyber," said Salil Sankaran, President at Ampcus Group. "His extensive experience in payment security and compliance, combined with his strong leadership skills, will be instrumental in driving our business forward and providing our clients with best-in-class cybersecurity solutions."
Deep Chanda's proven track record in the industry and his passion for business development in the cybersecurity space make him an invaluable asset to Ampcus Cyber. His appointment is a testament to the company's dedication to attracting top talent and fostering a culture of excellence.
About Ampcus Cyber:
Ampcus Cyber is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services to protect organizations from cyber threats. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a customer-centric approach, Ampcus Cyber delivers a one-stop compliance shop that safeguards businesses' digital assets and ensures their continued growth and success.
For more information about Ampcus Cyber and its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, please visit https://www.ampcuscyber.com/.
Media Contact:
Ampcus Cyber Inc
703-310-6237
info@ampcuscyber.com
Ramana Challa
Ampcus Cyber Inc
7036381346 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube