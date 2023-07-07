Gov. Pritzker Announces Largest-Ever Construction Program in State History

ILLINOIS, July 7 - New $40 billion, multi-year effort reflects strength of Rebuild Illinois, multimodal commitment





SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker joined state and local officials at the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) headquarters today to announce the largest multi-year program to fix and repair infrastructure in state history: $40.99 billion over six years, showcasing the reach and impact of the governor's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The new multi-year program is the first time in more than a decade that IDOT is releasing a comprehensive approach to invest in all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, as well as bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





"Over the next six years, we're investing over $40 billion to improve all modes of transportation across our great state. That means better roads and bridges, modernized transit and aviation, and expanded and faster passenger rail service," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois has increased safety, efficiency, and opportunities for residents all over the state — and over the next few years, we will keep building on that progress, with all 102 counties of Illinois included in the multi-year program."









On the highways side, the program aims to improve 3,006 miles of roads and just over 9.8 million square feet of bridge deck on the state system, with anticipated funding maintaining 738 miles of roads and 1.1 million square feet of bridge deck for infrastructure overseen by local governments. Overall, the new program will increase the investment in Illinois roads and bridges by $2.43 billion over six years, due in part to engineering and planning efforts in the early years of Rebuild Illinois starting to result in more construction activity.





Expanding on Gov. Pritzker's goals with Rebuild Illinois to enhance mobility, create economic opportunity, promote quality of life, and improve safety throughout Illinois, IDOT last year received authority to use alternative project delivery on certain projects in the program. A total of 16 potential projects anticipated to cost $474.5 million have been identified for nontraditional delivery methods.





"Our commitment to invest in our roads continues to better the lives of residents across the state," said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). "Through the Multi-Year Highway Improvement Program, we are boosting our local economy, creating more jobs and ensuring our roads are safe and reliable."





"Anyone who has driven through our state in the last decade knows the dire condition our roads and infrastructure were in," said State Senator Steve McClure, (R-Springfield). "IDOT's infrastructure improvement projects in our district are already benefiting my constituents and making a real difference. I look forward to monitoring upcoming projects as they start moving forward."





"A significant portion of our state's economy depends on our highways and roads to make sure businesses can move the goods they produce and workers can get to where they need to be," said State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur). "Improving our roadways will lead to gains in safety, travel time and a stronger Illinois for all."





"This latest multiyear program shows how the Governor's Rebuild Illinois continues to revitalize and modernize the state's infrastructure in new and exciting ways, with major projects underway or about to start in every region of the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Up and down Illinois, IDOT is delivering improvements that will make our transportation system more resilient, equitable and accessible now and for generations to come."





"The bipartisan Rebuild Illinois program continues to create union jobs that provide middle-class wages, health care and retirement security in every region of Illinois," said Tim Drea, President of the IL AFL-CIO. "These projects continue to open up new opportunities to create a diverse workforce in road construction, passenger and freight rail transport, and aeronautics to ensure Illinois invests in economic development and continues its role as a leader in all aspects of transportation."





"Rebuild Illinois is putting thousands of union carpenters to work with family-sustaining wages and benefits that support local communities across our great state," said Gary Perinar, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council. "The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council appreciates everything Gov. Pritzker has done to lead the charge on this much-needed modernization of our state's aging infrastructure. The new Multi-Year Program is another massive investment that will benefit every corner of Illinois and our 52,000 members stand ready to get to work!"





"We want to thank Governor Pritzker and the General Assembly for continuing to prioritize critical infrastructure investments," said Chicago Laborers' District Council Business Manager James P. Connolly. "This multi-year program will create good jobs, improve safety, and help grow our economy for the next generation."





"This record-level investment is good news for every Illinoisan. A safe, modern, and efficient infrastructure is one of the most important assets our state can have," said IUOE Local 150 President-Business Manager James M. Sweeney. "Illinois' economy is built upon our status as a commercial hub, and investments like this will allow us to maintain that status for many years to come. Governor Pritzker understands that good infrastructure attracts businesses, creates good middle-class jobs, and keeps motorists safe, but that it requires a continued commitment from state leaders. I applaud Governor Pritzker and all of the supporters of the historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan for their vision and commitment to building a strong future for the State of Illinois."





"These projects will help create a safer, more prosperous Illinois," said Ironworkers District Council of Chicago & Vicinity President James M. Gardiner. "Ironworkers remain grateful for Governor Pritzker's leadership."





"Rebuild Illinois has allowed historic investment to take place as we revitalize our state's transportation systems," said Illinois Railroad Association President Tim Butler. "As the only state home to all six Class 1 railroads, we truly connect the entire continent via rail and help deliver the goods we all rely upon. Our members thank Governor Pritzker and all those who understand the importance of our railroads and who work to ensure we have transportation systems which lead the nation."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system over six years, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, IDOT has made approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges, and 762 additional safety improvements through Fiscal Year 2023.



