RE: US RT 4 CLOSED - KILLINGTON
UPDATE:
Traffic is being redirected on the WB side up RT 100 N, on the EB side down VT RT 100A
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 4 between Mission Farm & VT RT 100 is closed due to flooding. Detours are in place.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area.
Please drive carefully.