RE: US RT 4 CLOSED - KILLINGTON

UPDATE:

 

Traffic is being redirected on the WB side up RT 100 N, on the EB side down VT RT 100A

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

US Route 4 between Mission Farm & VT RT 100 is closed due to flooding.  Detours are in place. 

 

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should avoid the area.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

