US RT 4 CLOSED - KILLINGTON

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 4 between Mission Farm & VT RT 100 is closed due to flooding. Detours are in place.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Please drive carefully.