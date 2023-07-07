Submit Release
Re: VSP Williston Phone Down

Thank you for your patience our main VSP Williston phone line is back up and running.


Thank you,

Pam


Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 


 

From: Eddy, Stephen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, July 7, 2023 11:06 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: VSP Williston Phone Down

 

802-878-7111 is not working, please call 802-585-6098 if the line rings busy.




Stephen Eddy

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

CIDT Member

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

