Simply Successful

There’s a small gathering of people milling about and visiting just outside the doors of Tobacco Mart on Highway 51 in Brookhaven. Inside, a man positioned at the lottery scanner checks his sack of tickets while chatting with the store clerks.

That’s the vibe Tobacco Mart in Brookhaven embraces, encourages and welcomes. Most of the patrons are greeted personally by long-time employees or even the owners, Kimberly and Jerry Hood.

Keep It Simple

Jerry often can be found straightening inventory and tidying the place at any given moment, while Kimberly frequently helps the clerks with the customers. No music plays. No promotions or giveaways occur. The store is simple, straight-forward and wildly successful in selling Mississippi Lottery products, regularly making the Top 100 Retailers in Total Sales.

“When people hear tobacco shop, they think smelly shop,” laughed Jerry. “We keep it organized, clean and straight. Beer vendors even comment on how well organized and straight we keep things.”

The Hoods (of Hood Petroleum) have owned Tobacco Mart since 1998 and have sold Mississippi Lottery products since the lottery’s launch. As a child, Jerry grew up alongside his father in service stations pumping gas, changing oil and repairing tires. His desire to carry on the tradition is evident in his every movement around the store.

“We’re hands-on owners,” said the Hoods. “Customers like to see the owners. We’re in and out all the time.”

Tobacco Mart specializes in selling anything tobacco related, beer and Mississippi Lottery games. They don’t sell gas or run any special promotions; yet, the familiar feel and welcoming atmosphere make it a must-stop for lottery customers in the area.

Super Staff

Despite being on-site often, the Hoods contribute the success of the business to their friendly staff.

“We get compliments all the time on staff,” said Jerry. “We know the customers and have had the same employees for years.”

All the employees are quick learners and very knowledgeable when it comes to the lottery games. As witnessed while there, each employee takes time visiting with players, explaining games to them. Customers often have favorite employees they request each visit.

The Hoods permit their employees to play Lottery games once they’re off the clock. They believe doing so helps them gain a deeper understanding of the games so they can pass along the knowledge to customers.

Always Pay Prizes

“We pay everything up to $599,” said Jerry. “We never let anyone leave without paying. They come in to redeem and then become our customers.”

He reiterates the importance of paying out player winnings by permitting them to use a credit or debit card to purchase lottery games. Cash, debit and credit are all permitted forms of payment in the Lottery Act, but many retailers pick and choose what they will accept.

“Why would I send someone elsewhere to buy lottery (with a card), when I can sell it here,” he pointed out. “If you don’t sell it, you’ll make nothing.”

The Hoods own other stores in the area, including the Phillips Food Plaza in Hazlehurst, which sold a $1 million Mega Millions® ticket for the Dec. 6, 2022, drawing. This location also consistently makes the Top 100 Retailers list.

Keeping it simple has its perks.

“(Tobacco Mart) is the main place I buy tickets,” he said. “I like the people, and I like to make money. I’m trying to get on the (winning ticket) wall of fame. I buy tickets every couple of weeks and come back and scan them,” said loyal customer, Joseph Brown.