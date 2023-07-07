URBAN PRESS WINERY & RESTAURANT HOSTS CALIFORNIA WINEMAKERS FROM 11 VINEYARDS, POURING 33 WINES UNDER ONE ROOF

Proceeds from Ticket Sales to Benefit Winemakers

BURBANK, CA, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, July 8, from 4 PM to 7 PM, Urban Press Winery & Restaurant in Burbank will invite wine lovers to explore wines from boutique wineries that do not have tasting rooms. Guests will have a rare opportunity to sip on some of the most delicious wines from across the state.

"Many people are unaware that Los Angeles is the birthplace of California winemaking," said owner and winemaker Giovianni D'Andrea. "A DNA analysis of vines that still produce fruit at Olvera Street dates back to 1818. In 1850, when California became a state, LA County had about 100 wineries while Napa, Sonoma, and surrounding areas had less than 10! We are thrilled to give patrons the opportunity to sample some of the best wines in the world."

Guests are encouraged to savor the wine and meet some of the winemakers from the birthplace of California winemaking, who continue the tradition, for an afternoon of discovery. Participating wineries include Adorato Wines, Byron Blatt, Cavaletti Vineyards, Civilization Wine Company, Le Grand Courtage, Friendly Noise, Fuli/Tabla, Little Redhead, Sequence Wines, Stephen Hemmert Wines, and wines from Urban Press Winery.

Patrons are invited to connect with passionate winemakers and fellow enthusiasts for an unforgettable evening of flavors and connections. Enhance your experience by reserving a dinner spot for a complete wine and culinary pairing exploration.

For more information and to purchase tickets for this one-of-a-kind event

please visit https://www.exploretock.com/urbanpresswinery/event/420117/la-winemakers-mixer?mc_cid=d57174aeda&mc_eid=UNIQID.



# # #