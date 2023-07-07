Submit Release
You’re Invited! Maine DOE and UMaine to Host 2nd Annual Computer Science Education Showcase Event!

Join us for an afternoon of computer science(CS) fun and learn more about computer science education in the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2nd annual CS Ed Showcase!

The showcase highlights educators, students, community organizations, and other partners who are teaching, learning, and expanding access to and participation in computer science education. New to computer science? Not sure what computer science is? Looking to learn more about ways that computer science is taught and learned across the state? This is the event for you! Come and learn about how Maine is paving the way for students and teachers to be successful in the world of computer science.

When: August 17th, 4:00 pm-6:30 pm

Where: Collins Center at the University of Maine at Orono.

Register here to attend this free event!

Want to know more? Check out this article featuring last year’s showcase.

Interested in exhibiting something you’re doing with CS Ed? Fill out this brief form.

If you have questions or would like to learn more about the Computer Science Showcase, please reach out to the Maine DOE Computer Science Specialist, Emma-Marie Banks at: emma-marie.banks@maine.gov

