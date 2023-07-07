Maryland State Police Arrest Cecil Co. Man On Child Pornography

July 7, 2023

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Maryland State Police computer crimes investigators have charged a Cecil County man, employed as a state trooper, with the possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Christopher Black, Sr., 48, of Elkton, Md. He is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography. After consultation with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Black. He was arrested by Maryland State Police this morning without incident, processed at the North East Barrack and taken before a District Court commissioner for a bond hearing.

Black is employed as a Sergeant and assigned to the North East Barrack. He is a 21-and-a-half-year veteran of the Department. Black’s police powers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation began on April 6, 2023 when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user, later identified as Black, had uploaded an image of possible child pornography/obscene image. On June 16, 2023, members of the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit executed an authorized search of Black’s residence. Investigators subsequently located a personal computer which was seized for forensic analysis. The analysis revealed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues.

