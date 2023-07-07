Gordon McKernan Celebrates Gavin Guidry’s National Championship Win with Hometown Billboards
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys honors NIL partner Gavin Guidry following Tigers Baseball’s 2023 College World Series win.
I’m happy to celebrate Gavin’s extraordinary achievement as a national champion. Gavin's talent and sportsmanship have brought immense pride to our community.”BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating LSU Tigers Baseball’s Gavin Guidry following his National Championship win by displaying billboards across his hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
— Gordon McKernan
Guidry, a hometown champion and graduate of Barbe High School, played an instrumental role in leading the Tigers to victory in the 2023 College World Series. Guidry has not only made Lake Charles proud but has also captivated sports enthusiasts across the nation. As a valued NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) partner of the firm, McKernan believes Guidry's achievements deserve recognition.
McKernan upholds his commitment to supporting local talent and fostering community spirit by honoring Guidry's achievements with special “hometown champion” billboards. Strategically positioned throughout Lake Charles, these billboards will ensure widespread visibility and serve as a powerful source of inspiration for aspiring athletes within the area.
"I’m happy to celebrate Gavin’s extraordinary achievement as a national champion," said McKernan. "Gavin's talent and sportsmanship have brought immense pride to our community.”
Through this initiative, McKernan aims to foster a sense of community pride and unity, rallying behind one of their own who has achieved greatness on a national scale.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
