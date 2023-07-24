Healthcare EDI Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Healthcare EDI Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Healthcare EDI Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s healthcare EDI market forecast, the healthcare EDI market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.59 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global healthcare EDI industry is due to the increasing government support for healthcare. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare EDI market share. Major healthcare EDI companies include McKesson Corporation, Optum, Allscripts, GE Healthcare, Cognizant, Cerner, Dell Technologies Inc., The SSI Group, Tallan Inc., Quadax, AthenaHealth, Schreiner Group, MuleSoft LLC, and Boomi..

Healthcare EDI Market Segments

● By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

● By Transaction: Claim Management, Healthcare Supply Chain, Other Transactions

● By Mode of Delivery: Mobile, VAN, Web & Cloud-based, Point-to-point

● By End User: Healthcare Provider, Payer, Pharmacies, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) is the software medium for the transaction of data among various healthcare providers and payers via computer systems. The organizer can process and track claims through the entire billing cycle via the EDI service. The healthcare EDI is used to manage the patient's medical history, medication data, and emergency services record, which are considered critical data in the healthcare sector.

