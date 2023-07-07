State Prison Inmate Charged With Murder Of Fellow Inmate

July 7, 2023

(JESSUP, MD) – A state prison inmate has been indicted by the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Grand Jury in the homicide of a fellow inmate at the Jessup Correctional Institute in Jessup, Maryland earlier this year.

The suspect, Daniel Myers, 26, is charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He is in custody at the North Branch Correctional Institute in Cumberland, Maryland pending his trial.

The deceased inmate is identified as Nicholas Joseph Delfosse. Delfosse, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Emergency Medical Service personnel.

On May 27, 2023, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IIU) about an inmate death at the Jessup Correctional Institute. Investigators told State Police Delfosse was found in his cell with multiple injuries shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 27.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to the scene and processed the cell for evidence. According to investigators, Delfosse and Myers were cellmates when the incident occurred. An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled that Delfosse had been stabbed to death and ruled his death a homicide.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators conducted the investigation with assistance provided by the DPSCS IIU. Upon completion, the investigation was presented to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

Daniel Myers

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov