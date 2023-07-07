Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,646 in the last 365 days.

July 2023

The State Board of Education met July 7th during a work session.  This was the first meeting for Commissioner Brian Maher with board members. The purpose of the meeting was to go over goals and strategies with the new commissioner and begin to develop performance objectives for the year.

During the work session board members talked about what it takes to be a successful board and how to have productive meetings and how to set productive, attainable goals with Commissioner Maher.

Board members also took time to identify what they believe are the highest priorities for Commissioner Maher and the Nebraska Department of Education during the next year.

The board worked together to come up with a draft of expectations for Commissioner Maher’s first year.

Those expectations include:

  • Evaluating statewide assessment.
  • Develop an understanding of internal operations of the NDE including staffing, workplace assignments, and workflow.
  • Conduct a review of the strategic plan.
  • Evaluate existing communication strategies involving the board.
  • Intentionally work to build relationships with the NDE, board members, lawmakers, the Governor, and school district personnel.

The board will finalize goals and expectations for the Commissioner at a future meeting.

You just read:

July 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more