The State Board of Education met July 7th during a work session. This was the first meeting for Commissioner Brian Maher with board members. The purpose of the meeting was to go over goals and strategies with the new commissioner and begin to develop performance objectives for the year.

During the work session board members talked about what it takes to be a successful board and how to have productive meetings and how to set productive, attainable goals with Commissioner Maher.

Board members also took time to identify what they believe are the highest priorities for Commissioner Maher and the Nebraska Department of Education during the next year.

The board worked together to come up with a draft of expectations for Commissioner Maher’s first year.

Those expectations include:

Evaluating statewide assessment.

Develop an understanding of internal operations of the NDE including staffing, workplace assignments, and workflow.

Conduct a review of the strategic plan.

Evaluate existing communication strategies involving the board.

Intentionally work to build relationships with the NDE, board members, lawmakers, the Governor, and school district personnel.

The board will finalize goals and expectations for the Commissioner at a future meeting.