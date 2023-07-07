Opeeka Announces Hiring of Ramona Marshall as Chief Operating Officer

Ramona Marshall, Chief Operating Officer at Opeeka

Opeeka is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ramona Marshall to the position of Chief Operating Officer

I am eager to contribute to the growth and development of this platform and help in enhancing the well-being of others.” — Ramona Marshall

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, a leading technology company focused on success-driven care for mental, behavioral health and social services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ramona Marshall to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

A seasoned SaaS executive with an impressive 30-year career, Ms. Marshall brings with her a track record of delivering significant organizational transformations and impressive returns for investors. She has a stellar history of building successful teams and SaaS products, resulting in scalable growth and extraordinary financial performance.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Ramona to our executive team," said Larry Bawden, Chief Executive Officer of Opeeka. "Her vast experience and proven leadership abilities make her a perfect fit for Opeeka. I am confident that Ramona will play a key role in driving our growth strategy, improving operational efficiencies, and enhancing the overall performance of our care system."

Ms. Marshall joins Opeeka from Frontline Education, where she served as Regional Vice President and was responsible for the overall regional success of their Educational Technology suite of SaaS products. Prior to Frontline, she held the position of President and COO at Escape Technology, leading a strategic turnaround that resulted in a 47% Total Addressable Market (TAM) share and a 95% RFP win rate.

“I am honored to join Opeeka and look forward to leveraging my experience to further advance the company’s mission of improving care outcomes,” said Ramona Marshall. "Opeeka's Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS) is genuinely transformative and a real game-changer in the field of health care technology. I am eager to contribute to the growth and development of this platform and help in enhancing the well-being of others.”

Marshall's appointment as COO is a testament to Opeeka's commitment to continued growth and innovation. Her leadership will undoubtedly advance the company's position as a pioneer in intelligent solutions for mental health, behavioral health, and social services.

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Their principal technology, P-CIS, is a patient outcomes platform used to unify the continuum of care, reduce staff burden and improve patient outcomes. Committed to enhancing the well-being of people from all walks of life, Opeeka is devoted to developing intelligent solutions to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.opeeka.com.

