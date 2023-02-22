Opeeka Launches Partnership with New Jersey Alliance of Family Support Organizations (NJAFSOs)

Opeeka Launches Partnership with New Jersey Alliance of Family Support Organizations

Opeeka to integrate P-CIS in Statewide Support of Family Peer-Support Using Family Assessment of Needs & Strengths (FANS) Tool

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, the nation’s leader in care collaboration and person-centered outcomes measurement, announced today their partnership with New Jersey Alliance of Family Support Organizations (NJAFSOs), a group of family-led, community-based, non-profit agencies whose mission is to provide support, advocacy, and education to families and caregivers of children with emotional, behavioral and mental health needs throughout the state of New Jersey.

Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS) is the world’s first outcomes management software designed to help social and human services and mental/behavioral health care agencies and their staff to plan and guide person-centered care while measuring progress along personal trajectories of recovery and resilience.

P-CIS will equip NJAFSOs with the ability to handle assessment collection and outcomes reporting, enabling collaboration across systems of care to seamlessly convert assessments into family action plans and outcomes. NJ is one of the most densely and diverse populated states. The NJAFSOs approach the continued ongoing staffing shortage incorporating an innovative solution which would greatly benefit supervisors, staff and families served from automation & efficiency in family action-planning and documentation.

“Opeeka is thrilled to be working with NJAFSOs to join in their mission to support families raising children with emotional, behavioral or mental health challenges” said Opeeka SVP of Business Development, Kevin McDonnell.

“Helping streamline assessment collection, outcomes reporting and generate family action plans will help NJAFSOs better support families in need throughout the state,” continued McDonnell.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Opeeka to help coordinate care and allow supervisors and staff to work more efficiently to serve families.” said NJAFSOs Executive Director, Dr. De Lacy Davis.

“P-CIS will allow our organizations to streamline care collaboration and help us better strengthen and promote the wellness of families through the state.”

About Family Support Organizations Serving NJ Children’s System of Care

New Jersey's Family Support Organizations are family-led, community-based, non-profit agencies whose mission is to provide support, advocacy, and education to families and caregivers of children with emotional, behavioral, and mental health needs. NJ Alliance of FSOs is supporting each of the 15 Family Support Organizations (FSOs), to serve families with intense needs and connect with community-based resources. As a result of covid/pandemic there has been a significant increase in the number of families serve, as well as intensity of their needs. FSOs have a finite number of full-time employees and part-time employees to serve the entire county jurisdiction. For more information, visit njfamilyalliance.org.

About Opeeka

Opeeka is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit opeeka.com.

