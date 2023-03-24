Opeeka Announces Partnership with Pacific Clinics to Help Deliver More Effective Care Across Programs in Capital Region

Opeeka's person-centered technology to help track progress in care as well as give greater visibility and predictive insight into outcomes

We anticipate improved outcomes and efficiency while helping staff become more data-informed at the point of care and at the program level through Opeeka’s user-friendly technology.” — Mary Sheppard

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, the nation’s leader in care collaboration and person-centered outcomes measurement, announced today their partnership with Pacific Clinics, California’s largest community-based nonprofit provider of behavioral and mental health services and supports. Opeeka is working with Pacific Clinics to merge their technological capabilities with Pacific Clinics’ existing data systems to create efficiencies and automation for patient data visualization, care planning, clinical decision support, progress monitoring, service population health monitoring, program outcomes, predictive analytics, and reporting.

By using Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS), Pacific Clinics plans to experience more efficient and cost-effective care, improved compliance, less staff burnout, and increased likelihood of sustaining services throughout the state.

Through integration with P-CIS, data can be pulled from (and pushed to) other electronic records and data warehouses to create a common person-centered 360-degree view that supports collaboration within and between care teams to unify the continuum of care for the benefit of children, youth, adults, older adults and families.

“Opeeka is honored to partner with Pacific Clinics to bring our person-centered technology to help track progress in care as well as give greater visibility and predictive insight into outcomes,” said Opeeka President and Co-founder Dr. Kate Cordell.

“Opeeka’s technology is ideal in this circumstance because it is designed to integrate seamlessly with Pacific Clinics’ data systems to convert existing patient information into ‘next best actions’ for individuals and populations.”

Through adoption of this technology, Pacific Clinics will be able to use their existing data in increasingly innovative ways including monitoring and predicting success in care, in real time, according to Cordell.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with Opeeka and unlock valuable insights hidden within our data to help monitor outcomes on an individual and population level,” said Pacific Clinics’ Executive Director, Capital Region, Mary Sheppard.

“We anticipate improved outcomes and efficiency while helping staff become more data-informed at the point of care and at the program level through Opeeka’s user-friendly technology. The data visualizations will help staff see and communicate their clients’ progress, reduce staff workload and increase the visibility of impact.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

About Pacific Clinics

Pacific Clinics is California’s largest community-based nonprofit provider of behavioral and mental health services and supports. Its team of more than 2,000 employees speak 22 languages and are dedicated to offering hope and unlocking the full potential of more than 26,000 individuals and families through culturally-responsive, trauma-informed, research-based services for individuals and families from birth to older adults. Learn more at https://www.pacificclinics.org.