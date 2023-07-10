Unlock the Potential of Your DSO at the 8th Annual DSO Leadership Summit

DSO Leadership Summit features industry leading panelists HR for Health in partnership with Group Dentistry Now is proud to present the 8th annual DSO Leadership Summit Network with some of the dental industries best and brightest at this year's DSO Leadership Summit in Austin, TX. The 2022 Emerging Group Dental Practice Awards honoring some of the top dental service organizations in America. Speed Networking at DSO Leadership Summit

The DSO Leadership Summit: Where the Best Dental Service Organizations Connect, Learn, and Grow

What we want to do is come together, educate, talk about problems and how to solve them. In this way, we provide better access to care for our patients as well as being successful business owners.” — Ralf Tomandl, COO, HR for Health

AUSTIN, TX, US, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health (http://www.hrforhealth.com) is proud to present the highly anticipated 8th annual DSO Leadership Summit, in partnership with Group Dentistry Now and presented by Henry Schein. This premier event will take place from October 12-14, 2023, at the exquisite Austin Marriott Downtown in the vibrant city of Austin, Texas.

The 8th Annual DSO Leadership Summit (http://www.dsosummit.com/) is the ultimate gathering for dental service organizations (DSOs) looking to network, learn, and propel their organizations to the next level. This event brings together a thriving community of professionals dedicated to unlocking the true potential of their DSOs. Over two impactful days, attendees will gain actionable strategies, proven insights, and valuable industry knowledge from top leaders in the field. Elevate your DSO and take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to connect with senior DSO executives, venture capitalists, and key industry partners.

Speed Networking 2023: A New and Improved Format

The highly acclaimed Speed Networking is back with an exciting new format exclusively designed for 2023. Sharpen your networking skills and make invaluable connections in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. This session will give DSOs access to industry experts who can help them maximize their opportunities for growth and collaboration.

DSO Diagnosis: Real-Time Analysis and Solutions to Business Challenges

Back by popular demand, the DSO Diagnosis is returning to the Summit. Our panel of experts is ready to provide real-time analysis, advice, and solutions to address your biggest business challenges. From scaling your business to optimizing your operations, our seasoned professionals will guide you toward success and growth.

Celebrating the Emerging Groups to Watch in 2023

For the third consecutive year, the Summit will feature an awards ceremony honoring the winners of Group Dentistry Now's highly anticipated 2023 Emerging Groups to Watch list. Join us in celebrating the industry's rising stars and draw inspiration from their remarkable achievements.

Secure Your Spot at the 8th Annual DSO Leadership Summit

The 8th Annual DSO Leadership Summit is set to be a transformative experience, empowering you and your organization with the tools, knowledge, and connections needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of dental service organizations. Registration is now open, and spaces are limited. Visit our website at www.dsoleadershipsummit.com to secure your spot today. Take advantage of the early bird discount and ensure your attendance at this not-to-be-missed event.

About HR for Health:

HR for Health (https://www.hrforhealth.com/) is a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions tailored specifically for the healthcare industry. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by dental service organizations, HR for Health empowers DSOs to streamline operations, foster growth, and achieve unparalleled success.

About Group Dentistry Now:

Group Dentistry Now (https://www.groupdentistrynow.com/) is the premier online resource for dental support organizations and group practices. With a mission to advance the group dental industry, Group Dentistry Now provides invaluable insights, industry news, and expert commentary to support the success of dental service organizations.

About Henry Schein:

Henry Schein (https://www.henryschein.com/) is a trusted global provider of healthcare products and services, supporting the needs of dental professionals worldwide. With a commitment to helping dental service organizations thrive, Henry Schein offers innovative solutions and comprehensive support to drive success at every stage.