Housing Fair and Expo Hosted by NCJAR
North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR) held its second Annual Housing Fair & Expo in Newark, NJ on Saturday, June 24, 2023.NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 24, 2023, North Central Jersey Association of Realtors® (NCJAR) hosted their second annual housing fair at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey. Approximately 300+ people attended the event to learn about empowering themselves and their families through homeownership. NCJAR leadership and staff were joined by nearly thirty local Realtor® volunteers in providing valuable education to turn renters into homeowners. The event was a one-stop shop for all things related to homeownership.
The housing fair featured several sessions that provided attendees with information on credit repair, first time homebuyer programs, and the comparison between renting and buying in the state of New Jersey. Attendees were also able to visit multiple vendors ranging from governmental assistance to septic tank services to real estate lawyers.
Newark Deputy Mayor Allison Ladd showed her support for the housing fair by attending the event and shared, “Today is exciting because it is Homeownership Month. We are focused on educating our residents on how they can build wealth for their families and for their children." Ladd also pointed out that 75% of people in Newark are renters, but programs like this open eyes to opportunities that can help residents build equity by owning their own real estate.
NCJAR President Jerry Tuscano shared his enthusiasm for the fair saying, "What is good especially in this market is being educated on the buying process which will give them an advantage when it comes to the negotiation process when they are ready to purchase."
The second annual Housing Fair was a successful endeavor that provided hundreds of people with valuable information regarding homeownership options within the state of New Jersey. NCJAR looks forward to continuing these initiatives in order to empower more individuals and families through homeownership.
NCJAR would like to give a special THANK YOU to all of our Housing Fair & Expo partners/sponsors for all your support and for making this event possible.
About North Central Jersey Association of Realtors®
The North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® (NCJAR) is a leading local Association of REALTORS®, serving the communities of Morris, Passaic, Essex, Union, Sussex, and Bergen counties in New Jersey. With over 15,900 REALTOR® and Real Estate Industry members, we are among the top 10 largest local Associations of REALTOR® professionals nationwide. As a result, NCJAR is known for providing high-quality education and training courses to empower our members to excel as top professionals in their respective areas. REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies a professional in real estate who, as a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, subscribes to strict Code of Ethics.
About Metropolitan Baptist Church
Founded in the heart of Newark, Metropolitan Baptist Church is committed to "Bring Families Together Around the Word of God". If you are interested in learning more about MBC's awesome ministry and Christ-centered work, or to grow as a Christian, share your gifts and talents with others, worship, honor God, or join MBC in bringing souls to Christ, know that they have a place for you here.
