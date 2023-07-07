Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Announces New Broadcast Partnership with NBA G League Ignite

A New Home to Watch NBA G League Ignite

Select Ignite games will be televised on SSSEN.

HENDRSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is an official broadcast home for the NBA G League Ignite. During the 2023 -2024, season viewers across Southern Nevada can watch select Ignite games on SSSEN over the air on channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125.

Based in Henderson at The Dollar Loan Center, Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects for the NBA. The roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft, including 2024 NBA Draft top prospects Matas Buzelis, Ron Holland, Tyler Smith, Thierry Darlan, Babacar Sane, Izan Almansa and London Johnson.

“With some of the brightest future NBA stars developing right here in the Las Vegas Valley, we’re excited to partner with SSSEN and FOX5 to showcase our exciting brand of basketball to the community,” said Anthony McClish, Ignite General Manager.

The team has produced four top 10 NBA Draft picks in the previous three years – the most by any program in that span – in Jalen Green (2021, No. 2, Houston Rockets), Jonathan Kuminga (2021, No. 7, Golden State Warriors), Dyson Daniels (2022, No. 8, New Orleans Pelicans) and Scoot Henderson (2023, No. 3, Portland Trail Blazers).

FOX5 KVVU Vice President and General Manager, Michael Korr said “SSSEN and FOX5 partnering with the NBA G League Ignite reinforces our dedication to deliver high-quality sports content for our local viewers. We believe sports has the power to unite communities and ignite passion and we’re proud to welcome Ignite to our broadcast family.”



ABOUT NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE

NBA G League Ignite is a first-of-its-kind team dedicated to developing top young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. Based at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev., the roster includes elite players who are eligible for the NBA Draft and players in the early stages of their professional basketball careers as well as NBA and NBA G League veterans who serve as mentors to the team’s young talent. In addition to accelerated on-court development and competing for an NBA G League Championship, the team focuses on life skills training that includes financial literacy education, community service involvement and scholarship opportunities.

ABOUT SILVER STATE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), created by FOX5 KVVU, is a new way for Southern Nevada viewers to stay connected to local sports. SSSEN is the Official Home to the WNBA World Champion, Las Vegas Aces. SSSEN is also home to more than 100 University of Nevada Las Vegas athletic events, a partnership that is a first of its kind for UNLV and a Southern Nevada TV station. SSSEN is also a new broadcast home for the Vegas Knight Hawks, Las Vegas Lights FC and A7FL Nevada Division. Viewers in the Las Vegas DMA can watch the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network on broadcast channel 5.2 and cable channel 125.

ABOUT FOX5 KVVU

Committed to informing and serving the Las Vegas community, FOX5 KVVU delivers 15.5 hours of LIVE local content every weekday with FOX5 News, and its local lifestyle show MORE Local. Las Vegas. Since 1998, FOX5 has been breaking the mold when it comes to local television and has been recognized nationally, and internationally, for its community initiatives such as the FOX5 Surprise Squad, Super Build and Take 5 to Care. FOX5 is proud to be the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders and home of The RebZone, the Official UNLV Coaches Show for the UNLV Football team and Runnin’ Rebels. To learn more about the station, visit www.FOX5Vegas.com.