Survey Re HB2860 Compliance

Hi, this is Jeff Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. I want to thank you for taking the time to complete this survey. It should take no more than a few minutes.

The results of this survey will assist me in preparing to implement the changes called for by the passage of House Bill 2860, now codified into Arizona Revised Statute § 41-1762E. . In turn, this will allow me to position our agency to meet the demand.

The information collected will be used for planning and staffing purposes. Additionally, I understand that you may not have decided how to proceed or may change course in the next two years. The provided answers are not binding and may be changed at any time.

Starting July 1, 2025, HB2860 requires:

Each law enforcement agency in this state shall require the major incident division, a regional law enforcement task force or another law enforcement agency to perform the criminal investigation of any critical force incidents in this state…

At the written request of a chief of police or a county sheriff, investigate a criminal allegation against a peace officer who is employed by the law enforcement agency.