AZDPS Detectives Locate and Arrest Texas Homicide Suspect in Arizona

BENSON, Ariz. – Detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s (AZDPS) Special Operations District (SOD) assisted in locating and arresting a homicide suspect traveling through southern Arizona on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Earlier that afternoon, AZDPS detectives were notified of an attempt to locate issued out of Palestine, Texas, for a homicide suspect believed to be traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in a white GMC pickup truck. Through coordinated efforts with Highway Patrol state troopers, the suspect vehicle was located on I-10 near Benson.

With support from the Benson Police Department, troopers and detectives conducted a traffic stop near milepost 307. The suspect, Bruce Kenton Jeffers, 65, was taken into custody without incident.

Jeffers was wanted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a homicide that occurred on Friday, May 29, 2026. He was arrested on a full-extradition warrant for violating bond conditions and was found to be in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

Jeffers was booked into the Cochise County Jail on a $300,000 bond and is awaiting extradition to Texas.

This arrest reflects the vigilance and teamwork of detectives from SOD, Southern Narcotics, and Southern General Investigations, as well as Highway Patrol troopers, whose efforts led to the safe apprehension of a dangerous suspect.