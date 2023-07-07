Submit Release
California Hip Hop Artist Twenty3Wayz Drops Gripping New Single, “Love Better”

With his unique blend of country influences, melodic range, & captivating performances, Twenty3wayz is making his mark on Hip Hop and the Music Industry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With his unique blend of country influences, melodic range, and captivating performances, Twenty3wayz is making his mark on Hip Hop and the Music Industry as a whole. He shares his songs as a window into his soul, which is on full display on his new song, “Love Better”, released on Thump Records.

Watch the “Love Better” video now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jluDm6PhA0

Born in the gritty city of Stockton, CA on July 4th, Twenty3Ways has emerged as a mature, laidback, and reserved artist shaped by his early life experiences. Surprisingly, his favorite genre of music is country, which influences the wide variety of melodic tones and styles in his catalog.

At the age of 8, Twenty3wayz recorded his first track called "Elementary" at a friend's home studio along with his cousin. The excitement and positive feedback he received from sharing his music with others ignited his passion for pursuing music professionally.

In 2020, he gained local buzz after releasing the music video for his hit song "3:41", which was dedicated to a close friend that passed away. He followed up with the hit record "Halo," further solidifying his position as a prominent artist from the 209 area code. Twenty3 recently opened for Lil Boosie at the prestigious Ace of Spades club in Sacramento, CA, showcasing his talent and potential as an artist on the rise.

Twenty3wayz is proving his growth as an artist and his dedication to pursuing his passion. Stay tuned for more catchy songs and exciting performances alongside major artists from Twenty3wayz coming soon.

Twenty3Wayz "Love Better" Video

