CBP Seizes $3M in Counterfeit Watches

DALLAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport seized five counterfeit Richard Mille watches originating from Hong Kong.

Officers seized the shipment of luxury watches destined to an individual in Oklahoma. With items such as these, officers work with import specialists from CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise (CEE) to determine if the watches are counterfeit. Had the watches been genuine they would have been valued at over $3 million.

Counterfeit watches are made with inferior materials that lack the quality of genuine products and do not adhere to safety requirements. Consumers should be aware that purchasing counterfeit watches online could expose them to internet security risks, such as malware or ransomware, and could compromise their personal data and financial information shared during the purchase.

“CBP officers have experience and expertise in detecting counterfeit products,” said Dallas Area Port Director Jayson Ahern. “Their focus on intercepting fake goods protects consumers from purchasing items that may ultimately fund criminal organizations and activities such as forced labor and human and drug trafficking.”

On a typical day in fiscal year 2022, CBP seized $8 million worth of products with Intellectual Property Rights violations.

CBP has established an educational initiative at U.S. airports and online to raise consumer awareness and conscientiousness about the consequences and dangers that are often associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign is available at www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.

If you have any suspicion of or information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade activity, please report the trade violation to e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting. System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

Report Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) violations to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.

Photo cutline: CBP officers in Dallas seized these counterfeit luxury watches with a MSRP of over $3 million.