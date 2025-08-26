CBP officers at Progreso International Bridge arrest Alton, Texas man wanted for a sex offense against a child

PROGRESO, Texas- U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Progreso Port of Entry officers apprehended a man wanted in Alton, Texas for an alleged sexual crime against a child.

“CBP officers frequently encounter fugitives of the law wanted for a variety of offenses, sexual crimes against children still rank amongst the most heinous,” said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “CBP continues to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to bring fugitives to justice and enhance the safety our communities.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Saturday, Aug. 23, when CBP officers at the Progreso International Bridge referred Cirino Gutierrez, a 49-year-old U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. After escorting the Gutierrez to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact, issued by the Alton Police Department, Alton, Texas. Gutierrez was turned over to Alton Police Department officers for transport to jail and adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.