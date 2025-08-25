Summary of Incident: Fatality of an Unknown Pedestrian who was Struck by a Vehicle on I-210 in Monrovia, California

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths. This information is based on a preliminary review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and may be updated and clarified as additional details become available.

On August 14, 2025, at 9:50 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) conducted a targeted enforcement action at a Home Depot parking lot located at 1625 South Mountain Avenue in Monrovia, CA. USBP Border Patrol agents (BPAs) arrested eight illegal aliens during the enforcement action and transported them to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Los Angeles, CA, for processing.

At approximately 5 p.m., OPR Los Angeles Field Office Special Agents (SAs) learned of reports in the media regarding an unknown pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 210 (I-210) in Monrovia, CA. Media reporting indicated the pedestrian was fleeing an “ICE raid” and subsequently passed away. At approximately 9 p.m., CBP OPR SAs contacted the California Highway Patrol (CHP) for more information. CHP advised CBP OPR SAs that a vehicle-pedestrian accident occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-210 at 9:50 a.m. The incident location was approximately 250 feet north of the Home Depot parking lot where the USBP enforcement action had taken place earlier that morning. Media reports of the decedent’s name and biographical details have not been independently confirmed by CBP OPR. CBP OPR SAs are working with local law enforcement to identify the decedent.

On August 15, 2025, CBP OPR interviewed USBP personnel involved in the enforcement action. A BPA told CBP OPR he pursued a man on foot north out of the Home Depot parking lot but abandoned his foot pursuit when he observed the man run up an I-210 exit ramp toward the eastbound lanes of the freeway. The BPA reported that he climbed the retaining wall which runs parallel to the exit ramp and shouted a warning to the suspect about the dangerous freeway traffic. The BPA told CBP OPR that he did not follow the man up the exit ramp. The BPA told CBP OPR that the man appeared to stop. The BPA stated he then turned around and returned to the Home Depot parking lot to assist in the enforcement action and did not witness the man being struck by a vehicle.

On August 15, 2025, CBP OPR interviewed all eight of the illegal aliens; none of the aliens was able to provide relevant information concerning the man’s identity or details regarding the incident.

CBP OPR has requested information from the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner (DMEC) and CHP. CBP OPR will request a copy of the autopsy results should DMEC personnel conduct an autopsy.

CBP OPR is reviewing the incident. CBP OPR notified the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.