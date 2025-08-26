CBP officers seize $137K in unreported U.S. currency at the Gateway International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Gateway International Bridge recently seized $137,000 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency.
“Our CBP officers’ vigilance led to this significant currency seizure, preventing funds from exiting the country, which can often be used to support illegal activities,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “Outbound bulk cash seizures such as these help to further disrupt criminal enterprises by depriving them of the ability to profit from alleged illicit activity.”
The seizure took place on Friday, Aug. 22, when CBP officers working at the Gateway International Bridge encountered a 25-year-old female United States citizen driving a 2013 Chevrolet which was selected for a routine outbound inspection. During secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered bulk U.S. currency totaling $137,000 hidden within the vehicle.
CBP officers seized the currency along with the vehicle and turned the driver over to the custody of Cameron County Sheriff’s office for further investigation.
It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.
