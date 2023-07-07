BCI - Westminster Barracks / Assault on a Correctional Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1003557

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Jason Lengfellner

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE: 05/29/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF)

VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer

ACCUSED: Pedro Rivera-Garcia

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Facility

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Derek Bancroft

AGE: 36

VICTIM: Correctional Officer Bruce Seavey

AGE: 50

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police were notified by staff at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) that on 05/29/23, inmate Pedro Rivera-Garcia had assaulted two Correctional Officers (CO), identified as CO Derek Bancroft and CO Bruce Seavey. One of the COs received a minor injury as a result of the incident. On 07/07/23 Rivera-Garcia was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/15/23 for the above charge. He remains incarcerated.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/23

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.