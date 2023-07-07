BCI - Westminster Barracks / Assault on a Correctional Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1003557
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Jason Lengfellner
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE: 05/29/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF)
VIOLATION: Assault on a Correctional Officer
ACCUSED: Pedro Rivera-Garcia
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Southern State Correctional Facility
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Derek Bancroft
AGE: 36
VICTIM: Correctional Officer Bruce Seavey
AGE: 50
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police were notified by staff at Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) that on 05/29/23, inmate Pedro Rivera-Garcia had assaulted two Correctional Officers (CO), identified as CO Derek Bancroft and CO Bruce Seavey. One of the COs received a minor injury as a result of the incident. On 07/07/23 Rivera-Garcia was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 08/15/23 for the above charge. He remains incarcerated.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/23
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.