CC Wellness Wins 2023 Bronze Stevie Award for the 'Most Innovative Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees'

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CC Wellness — a recognized leader in FDA 510(k) pre-market certification and top-tier pharmaceutical firm that specializes in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products — has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category of the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business award competitions, to recognize and spotlight the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. Past Stevie Award winners have included Acer, Apple, BASF, Ford Motor Company, ING, Procter & Gamble, and others.

"The award is an honor,” says CC Wellness Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Mimi Anderson. “It affirms our dedication to innovation and changing the discourse about intimate wellness. We celebrate shame-free, intimate wellness as a pillar of health, and we are proud to be a leader in a judgment-free era."

California-based CC Wellness is a rapidly growing pharmaceutical company, focused on delivering personal care and intimate wellness products in a socially responsible manner, through science-based innovation and world-class manufacturing.

The innovative and award-winning company holds 25 personal lubricant FDA 510(k) certifications, the most of any white-label manufacturer.

Anderson said that its drive for innovation has fostered industry-leading best practices for sourcing extreme quality in formulas delivered to its white label manufacturing partners and brands. Extreme quality is a big part of why CCW has had zero recalls and a nearly zero complaint rate.

“At CC Wellness, we recognize that the real value is in the formulations we create, and not just brands. In a way, we are shattering the brand-only business model by prioritizing formulas,” she emphasizes.

For more information, please visit https://stevieawards.com/

About CC Wellness

Founded in 2003, CC Wellness is a world-class pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products. We celebrate shame-free intimate wellness as a pillar of health and are recognized as a market leader within the category given our unrivaled technical expertise and portfolio of innovative, disruptive, and high-quality brands. A leader in FDA 510(k) premarket certification and ISO-certified manufacturing, we pride ourselves on going beyond industry standards for quality and safety and using only U.S. Pharmacopeia-grade ingredients. Due to our strict testing and validation manufacturing procedures, we have never had a recall.

More About 2023 American Business Awards® Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact Details:

24903 Avenue Kearny,

Valencia, CA 91355

United States