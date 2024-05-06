Physician Collaborators Leads the Way in Supporting Independent Nurse Practitioner Telehealth Practices

The company expands services to support the growing number of nurse practitioners providing telehealth services across the United States.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Collaborators, , a team of board-certified physicians with extensive experience supervising advanced practice providers, is emerging as a key player in supporting the growing number of independent nurse practitioners (NPs) who deliver care exclusively through telehealth platforms like Sesame Care, Headway, and Zocdoc.

The rise of telehealth has been a significant healthcare trend in recent years, further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth offers a convenient and accessible solution for patients facing transportation challenges or residing in areas with limited healthcare resources. Recognizing the increasing demand for virtual care, Physician Collaborators is dedicated to empowering independent telehealth NPs to deliver high-quality, comprehensive care to patients across the United States.

“Our service seamlessly connects independent nurse practitioners with a network of collaborative physicians, ensuring comprehensive and patient-centered care for all,” says Michael Harris, spokesperson of Physician Collaborators. “Our goal is to increase access and break down barriers to care, in order to reach historically underserved patient populations across the US.”

Physician Collaborators offers collaboration services for NPs practicing in various specialties, including general medicine, telemedicine, integrative medicine, behavioral health, urgent care, med spa, and infusion therapy. The company currently operates in 30 states across the country, with the specific specialties available varying based on state regulations. Each collaborating physician boasts over a decade of experience supervising and supporting advanced practice providers, ensuring a strong foundation for successful collaboration with independent NPs.

“We understand the unique needs of independent telehealth NPs,” Harris continues. “We provide the essential collaborative physician oversight required by many states, allowing NPs to focus on delivering excellent patient care.”

Physician Collaborators is committed to fostering a collaborative environment that empowers NPs to deliver exceptional care to their patients. By providing expert guidance and support, Physician Collaborators plays a vital role in ensuring the success of independent telehealth practices and expanding access to quality healthcare for all Americans.

For nurse practitioners interested in exploring collaboration opportunities, Physician Collaborators offers free quotes, underscoring its commitment to accessibility and transparency in healthcare partnerships.

To learn more about Physician Collaborators and its telehealth support services for NPs, please visit the company website at https://www.physiciancollaborators.com/about-us.

About Physician Collaborators

Physician Collaborators is a group of board-certified physicians actively practicing Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry. Each of the doctors has over a decade of experience supervising Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants and has a desire to help advanced practitioners succeed in their independent medical practices.

