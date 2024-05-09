Wholesale Furniture Supplier Butler Specialty Unveils Stylish Kitchen and Dining Essentials Featuring Rattan Bar Stools

The Chicago-based leading wholesale accent furniture supplier introduces its rattan bar stool collections, perfect for family homes.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a premier accent furniture provider in the United States and Canada, is excited to announce its latest offerings for stylish kitchen and dining essentials. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and exceptional value, Butler Specialty has been serving customers since 1930.

Our latest highlight is our rattan bar stool collection (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/itembrowser.aspx?action=attributes&itemtype=furniture&room=kitchen&type=bar-stools%2ccounter-stools&material=rattan), which is an ideal choice for homes with children. These bar stools are easy to maintain, clean, and are incredibly durable, with a weight capacity of up to 500 lbs. Available in a wide range of color combinations, seat shapes (round, rectangular, square), and sizes (counter stool, bar height, dining height), our rattan bar stools cater to various design preferences and needs.

“We understand the challenges of keeping up with a busy household,” says Ms. Hanna O’Meara, spokesperson for Butler Specialty Company. “Our new rattan bar stools are designed to be both stylish and functional, making them a great choice for families with kids.”

We offer three major collections: Robias (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/collection.inc?AttributeName=Collection&AttrtibuteValue=Robias), featuring rectangular seats; Tobias (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/collection.inc?AttributeName=Collection&AttrtibuteValue=Tobias), with round seats; and Riviera (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/itembrowser.aspx?action=attributes&itemtype=furniture&event=reset&wcsearch=riviera), showcasing square seats. These collections are designed to complement any kitchen or dining room décor, adding a touch of elegance and functionality to your space.

Butler Specialty's commitment to quality and craftsmanship is evident in the construction of these stools, which are designed to withstand the demands of daily use while adding a touch of elegance to any dining area.

"At Butler Specialty, we understand the importance of creating furniture that not only looks great but also stands the test of time," said O'Meara. "Our rattan bar stool collections are a testament to our commitment to providing customers with high-quality, stylish, and durable furniture options."

As a company that has been in business for 94 years, Butler Specialty takes pride in its ability to adapt to changing trends and customer needs while maintaining its core values of quality, style, and affordability. The company offer a broad assortment of premium wood grains, colors, and styles, with new products added to its collection every month.

To explore Butler Specialty Company's product line and become a customer, visit the company website or call (773) 221-1200.

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add product to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

