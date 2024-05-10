Zatuchni & Associates Fights for Workers Facing Ethnic Discrimination and Harassment in New Jersey

The New Jersey employment law firm provides aggressive legal representation for workers facing ethnic discrimination in the workplace.

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zatuchni & Associates, a leading employment law firm in New Jersey, is committed to protecting the rights of workers who have been subjected to ethnic discrimination or harassment in the workplace. The firm's experienced team of attorneys understands the complexities of these cases and is dedicated to helping employees secure the justice they deserve.

"No employee should ever have to endure discrimination, harassment or retaliation because of their ethnic background," said Mr. David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney at the firm. "We fight tirelessly to ensure our clients' voices are heard and that they receive just compensation for any unlawful workplace violations they've suffered."

Ethnic discrimination is a serious issue that can affect workers from all backgrounds. It occurs when an employee is treated less favorably than their colleagues because of their ethnicity, national origin, or cultural background. This discrimination can take many forms, including:

• Denial of employment opportunities

• Unfair pay or promotion practices

• Hostile work environment

• Wrongful termination

Federal and state laws protect employees from ethnic discrimination. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, and sex. The New Jersey Law Against Discrimination (NJLAD) offers additional protections for workers in the state.

Client testimonials reflect the firm's commitment to excellence and personalized attention. Kathy Mrozinski expresses her gratitude, saying, "David Zatuchni was an outstanding representative for my case...I am grateful beyond measure for David's support." Similarly, Desmond Young praises Mr. Zatuchni's ability to navigate difficult workplace situations effectively, and Tom McMurtry highlights the professionalism and comprehensive communication throughout his case.

Zatuchni & Associates is also recognized for its legal prowess with several awards, including being named Superlawyers from 2012-2014 and again from 2018-2024. Notably, Mr. Zatuchni secured a $3.2 million whistleblower verdict, marking one of New Jersey's largest whistleblower awards.

Those who have been a victim of ethnic discrimination or harassment in the workplace are encouraged to contact Zatuchni & Associates today to schedule a free consultation.

Call +1 609-243-0300 or visit the law firm’s website at https://www.zatlaw.com/ to learn more about its services.

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

• Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

• The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

• Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

• The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

