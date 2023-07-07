Opening of "Rahim" hotel complex and tourist center in Mastchoh district

TAJIKISTAN, July 7 - On July 7, within the framework of a working visit to Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, inaugurated a hotel complex and tourist center "Rahim" in Mastchoh district.

"Rahim" hotel complex and tourist center was built using modern architecture and consists of four floors. On the first floor there is a reception, administration, staff room, 3 modern bathrooms, a swimming pool, a store, on the second floor there is a gym, a Turkish hammam, on the third floor there is a cafe, a room for sports coaches, a meeting room, on the fourth floor there are 11 guest rooms.

The construction of the hotel building began in 2020, and domestic businessman Abduvahhob Hassanzoda contributed to its construction.

40 local builders completed the construction work of this facility. More than 4 million somoni had been allocated for the construction of the hotel and its auxiliary buildings. More than 20 residents of Mastchoh district were provided with permanent jobs in the new facilities of the domestic businessman.

President Emomali Rahmon during his introduction to the native businessman, highly appreciated such a worthy contribution and action and emphasized that the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan always supports such creative initiatives of patriotic entrepreneurs.

The hotel complex and tourist center "Rahim" has been built along the "Dushanbe-Buston-Chanok" highway, taking into account the large number of domestic and foreign visitors.

The complex has modern conditions for sports, physical education and health. For this purpose, a covered stadium, a sports hall, 3 swimming pools and training centers with modern sports and fitness equipment have been built and equipped in the complex.