Opening of a modern coldstore and visiting an exhibition of agricultural goods in Mastchoh district

TAJIKISTAN, July 7 - On July 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a modern coldstore with a capacity of 500 tons of agricultural products in the town of Buston, Mastchoh district.

The modern coldstore was built by the "State Institution for the Development of Mastchoh" and domestic entrepreneurs in the area of 1600 square meters and has three warehouses of products.

In the coldstore, industrial equipment and devices have been assembled and installed, which allows to keep agricultural products fresh in all seasons of the year.

As it was informed, the construction works were completed with the involvement of 20 local builders, using concrete and iron materials.

The customer of the facility is "State Institution for the Development of Mastchoh" and the contractor is "Sokhtmon-3" LLC. The cold storage project was prepared by SUE "Loihakash" in Mastchoh district and meets the requirements of modern times.

During the introduction, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly valued this initiative and emphasized that the construction of modern cold storage facilities for the storage of agricultural products is a good opportunity to supply the consumer market with fresh products in all seasons of the year. Therefore, entrepreneurs and farmers are paying special attention to this issue in all regions of the country.

Here, the President of the country visited the exhibition of agricultural products of farmers of Mastchoh district.

Farmers of the district exhibited various types of agricultural products, such as vegetables, high-quality fruits and other types of products.

The exhibition of high-quality agricultural products is a demonstration of the fact that the production of food products in Sughd Province, especially in Mastchoh district, is increasing year by year.