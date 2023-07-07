Viewing the growing process of melons and legumes in "Tutzor-19" farm and the exhibition of agricultural goods in Mastchoh district

TAJIKISTAN, July 7 - On July 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the village of "Navbahor" of Mastchoh district, got acquainted with the activities of the officials and specialists of "Tutzor-19" farm, the growth of crops, legumes, and visited the exhibition of agricultural goods and folk craft items as well as talked with officials and specialists of the field and farmers.

"Tutzor-19" farm was established as a result of the reconstruction of large agricultural farms.

Farm shareholders fully and intelligently use the arable land, grow and produce cotton, vegetables and legumes.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon emphasized the role, contribution, skills and professionalism of farmers of Mastchoh district in the production of products, especially cotton, groundnut, peanuts and livestock development. In particular, the farmers and population of the district are known for the cultivation and growing of crops.

High-yielding seeds are the basis for increasing the volume of fruit production, and the melons and watermelons grown by the farmers of Mastchoh district have a special quality and taste. This is due to the warm climate of the Dilvarzin area and, most importantly, to the hard work and skill of the farmers.

The farmers of "Tutzor-19" farm grow legumes, soybeans and mung beans in a part of the land after harvesting grain.

The yield of repeated sowing of legumes is up to 30-35 centners - 3-3.5 tons per hectare, and the farmers grew a crop of 40 centners of grain in the main crop.

The yield of grain and legumes together in the main and repeated crops is 70-75 centners per plot. The farmers are planning to plant fodder crops for the third time on these plots of land, and grow a third crop from the same land. This is an example of full and rational use of land in Mastchoh district.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon assessed the second sowing - repeated sowing as one of the ways and factors of increasing the production of agricultural products, and instructed the officials and specialists of Sughd Province and Mastchoh district to use this important measure of water and land efficiency responsibly and wisely.

In the same place, Honorable Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of agricultural products and folk crafts of Mastchoh district.

At the exhibition, farmers and artisans from all 8 towns and villages of the district presented samples of food products and handicrafts.