Opening of groundnut processing and packaging workshop in Mastchoh district

TAJIKISTAN, July 7 - As part of the working visit, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put into operation the groundnut processing and packaging workshop in Mastchoh district.

The first workshop for final processing and packaging of groundnuts was established with the contribution of the founders of "Jafar" Limited Liability Company. The enterprise provides permanent jobs for more than 25 residents of the district. 6 units of groundnut processing and packaging equipment from the People's Republic of China were imported and installed at the workshop. Through this technological line, the process of cleaning the groundnut kernel, separating it in different ways, and packing several types of groundnut in the package is carried out.

The daily capacity of groundnut processing is more than 40 tons and more than 10 thousand tons per year. With the beginning of the operation of "Jafar" enterprise, a large amount of processing and production of groundnuts in attractive packaging for export is established. This makes it possible to sell groundnuts in a processed form at a higher price than raw materials, and get a lot of economic benefit from it.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, during the acquaintance and sincere conversation with the domestic businessmen and officials of the field, expressed satisfaction with the actions and experience of the farmers of the district in planting and growing groundnuts and growing a large amount of this export product. They emphasized that the establishment and organization of the processing workshop in the district is another worthy step to present the products of Tajik farmers in the world market and increase the profitability of the industry.