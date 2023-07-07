Familiarization with breeding of high-breed cattle of "Nekbakht" LLC in Mastchoh district

TAJIKISTAN, July 7 - On July 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the breeding of high-quality cattle and meat of "Nekbakht" LLC in the rural area of Navbahor, Mastchoh district.

This livestock farm was built by entrepreneurs Nekruz Valiev and Bakhtiyor Valiev, it consists of a separate and auxiliary building, and good conditions are provided in them in compliance with the norms of the livestock industry. The farm is designed for raising 100 head of cattle, and for this purpose, high-breed cattle have been imported.

The Head of State was informed that this farm was established in order to develop the livestock industry, increase the volume of production of meat and meat products, milk, and obtain high-quality cattle in the local conditions, and imported large cattle of the "Simmental" breed from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. To date, 100 livestock have been imported, of which 25 are cows.

Large cattle of Simmental breed, imported for meat, are six months old, each head weighs up to 300-400 kg, and the cattle are cared for in this farm for 6-8 months. During this period, the weight of each cattle reaches 800-1000 kg.

According to experts, this breed of cattle is suitable for meat production, and up to 65% of high-quality and marketable meat is obtained from each head. That is, if the live weight of the animal becomes equal to 1000 kg, in this case, it is possible to produce up to 650 kg of meat, and with this means, the farm can produce 600-650 tons of meat per year.

President Emomali Rahmon, during the meeting, expressed his gratitude to the businessmen for establishing such a livestock farm, and gave useful instructions and advice to the officials for the further development of the industry in the region.

It was emphasized that in the conditions of increasing demand of the population for meat products, the establishment of such farms in the cities and districts of the republic is timely and is a solid step in ensuring the country's food security.

The Head of State positively evaluated the work of the farmers during the acquaintance and sincere meeting with the livestock breeders, gave specific instructions and orders to the officials in order to further develop this profitable industry, to establish as many livestock farms and poultry factories as possible, to breed and care for high-quality livestock, to increase the number of livestock and poultry, and to provide the population with meat and milk, eggs.

The founders and entrepreneurs, along with contributing to the development of livestock and poultry farming, also contributed to the improvement works. In this context, more than 1.5 kilometers of main roads and territory of "Nekbakht" LLC were paved.