Opening of "Yosuman" sewing workshop in Mastchoh district

TAJIKISTAN, July 7 - On July 7, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned "Yosuman" sewing workshop in the village of Paldorak, Mastchoh district.

The field of activity of the tailoring enterprise "Yosuman" is the manufacture of national and school uniforms. It was founded by the local businessman Fazliddin Hasanov.

On the first floor of the building, two sewing shops with 15 sewing machines and other necessary accessories were commissioned. In the future, two more sewing workshops will be prepared on the second floor, and more than 65 local women and girls will be permanently employed in the workshop.

Also, conditions have been created in the newly built enterprise to attract rural girls to study sewing and cutting arts.

During the introduction to the activity of the new enterprise, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, appreciated the initiative of the domestic entrepreneur and tasked the officials to strengthen measures to provide students of educational institutions with school uniforms of domestic production.