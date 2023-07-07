Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Wicomico County Homicide From April

July 7, 2023

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager and the shooting of a man on April 16 in Wicomico County.

The suspect is identified as a 16-year-old male from Salisbury, Maryland. He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges. His identity is being withheld at this time due to his age. The suspect was arrested Thursday morning in Baltimore City before being taken to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing. The suspect was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he will be held without bail pending an initial appearance in the Wicomico County Circuit Court.

The deceased victim is identified as Ja’siah Sin’cer Johnson, 16, of Salisbury, Maryland. Johnson was transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The injured victim is identified as Jamere Capri Maynes, 22, of Salisbury, Maryland. Maynes was also transported from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Medical Center, where he received medical treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

Shortly after midnight on April 16, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of E. Carroll Street near Buena Vista Avenue in Salisbury, Maryland. Responding officers found both victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation. Additional assistance was provided by State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators, as well as detectives and officers from the Salisbury Police Department. State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene. Personnel from the Salisbury Fire Department also responded for assistance. The Baltimore County Police Department and United States Marshal’s Service Capital Region Fugitive Task Force assisted significantly with the apprehension of the suspect.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and residents in the area. Crime scene evidence was transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

