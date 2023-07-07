FHP Busts Mobile Meth Lab in Nassau County

July 7, 2023





~ Suspects charged with Trafficking, Possession, Production of Methamphetamine in addition to the introduction of felony contraband into the state of Florida~

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Today, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of having illegal window tint. The vehicle was stopped on I-95 southbound near the Florida Welcome Center.

At the time of the stop, the occupants, a 42-year-old female driver, and a 41-year-old male passenger, were on the way to Apopka, Florida, from Charleston, South Carolina.

While investigating, the trooper measured the tint and noticed both individuals displayed numerous visual and behavioral indicators of the illegal use of narcotics.

Upon requesting consent to search the vehicle, the trooper located liquid and crystal methamphetamine along with the materials used to make both.

Troopers secured the scene, and hazmat was requested. The chemicals used to make methamphetamine are hazardous and flammable and pose various health risks to anyone inhaling or ingesting it.

Methamphetamine can also cause severe burns if they come in contact with the skin.

Nassau County Fire Rescue, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) responded to the scene.

The nearby Florida Welcome Center was evacuated, the center closed, and first responders assisted employees and visitors to safety.

Both occupants of the suspect vehicle were transported to the Nassau County Jail and will be charged with trafficking, possession, and manufacturing / production of methamphetamine.

They will also face charges of introducing felony contraband into Florida, and the driver will be cited for illegal window tint.

