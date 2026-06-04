Florida Highway Patrol Arrests Suspect for Theft and Possession of Radiological Device in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. ~ On May 28, 2026, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested Marco Antonio Benitez Jr., aged 24, in Bradenton after an investigation into the theft of a Moisture Density Gauge, valued between $10,000 to $20,000. This is a controlled device, which carries an internal radiological isotope of CS-137.
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This device is utilized to measure the density and inner structure of material—usually used in determining moisture levels of soil and asphalt. If it is damaged or improperly handled, it can expose individuals to radiation that may cause serious health issues. Additionally, these devices have occasionally been sought for nefarious purposes, making strict regulation essential to prevent misuse. Because of this risk, only licensed operators are legally permitted to possess or use these devices through the Department of Health.
The investigation, beginning on May 26, 2026, was conducted by FHP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence (BCII), the Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) and the Preventative Radiological Nuclear Detection (PRND) unit. BCII received a tip of a private party sale through Facebook Marketplace of the Moisture Density Gauge, which was listed by Benitez.
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Investigators arranged an offer for purchase of the Moisture Density Gauge from the seller located in Bradenton, Florida. After failing to meet at the agreed time, State Troopers responded to Benitez’s residence and conducted a detection screening from outside the home, which produced an industrial-level alert indicating the presence of radioactive material. PRND Troopers located the item within the residence still intact with the radioactive source remaining undamaged. The device was then taken into possession for evidence and safekeeping.
“The Florida Highway Patrol is home to some of the most sophisticated and technically experienced criminal investigators. Our Radiological and Nuclear Detection State Troopers are a vital component to our public safety mission,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Their efforts, along with the efforts of BCII and CIU Troopers, led to this important arrest and Florida is safer as a result.
Benitez has been charged with one count Grand Theft $10,000-$20,000 and one count of possession of a controlled radiation device without a license.
To learn more about how FHP’s enforcement of hazardous materials, please click here.