Florida Highway Patrol Arrests Suspect for Theft and Possession of Radiological Device in Manatee County

Investigators arranged an offer for purchase of the Moisture Density Gauge from the seller located in Bradenton, Florida. After failing to meet at the agreed time, State Troopers responded to Benitez’s residence and conducted a detection screening from outside the home, which produced an industrial-level alert indicating the presence of radioactive material. PRND Troopers located the item within the residence still intact with the radioactive source remaining undamaged. The device was then taken into possession for evidence and safekeeping. “The Florida Highway Patrol is home to some of the most sophisticated and technically experienced criminal investigators. Our Radiological and Nuclear Detection State Troopers are a vital component to our public safety mission,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Their efforts, along with the efforts of BCII and CIU Troopers, led to this important arrest and Florida is safer as a result. Benitez has been charged with one count Grand Theft $10,000-$20,000 and one count of possession of a controlled radiation device without a license. To learn more about how FHP’s enforcement of hazardous materials, please click here.