VAA Philippines Explores the Efficiency of ChatGPT in Amazon Listing Optimization and Walmart Integration
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 7, 2023
Virtual Assistant Academy Philippines (VAA) joins the trend as it decides to utilize ChatGPT in Amazon Listing optimization and Walmart integration to see its practicality and efficiency. Through this move, VAA Philippines aims to maximize its VA services for eCommerce sellers.
In light of the recent advancements in technology, especially in the prevalence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), VAA Philippines, through its CEO Gilad Freimann, announces its utilization of ChatGPT to assess how such a tool can help maximize its Virtual Assistant services for Amazon and Walmart sellers. This decision was fueled by the sellers’ cry for efficient Amazon Listing optimization and Walmart integration in a time-pressured and highly competitive marketplace.
ChatGPT uses deep learning algorithms to deliver responses to text-based prompts that resemble those of a human. GPT in ChatGPT stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. The GPT AI model is popularly used to process and generate text based on a large data set.
VAA recognizes the challenges sellers face in optimizing their product listings. While hiring copywriters is already a great idea in itself, sellers can further see to it that these copywriters are equipped with the latest writing tools to help maximize their time and potential.
“Humans as they are, copywriters can experience writer’s block from time to time. But it’s not something to hold against them. That’s why VAA is opening its doors to using ChatGPT to aid our writers,” Gilad candidly shares.
“The language generation capabilities of ChatGPT are so comprehensive that they can be used to create the Amazon Listing copy for SEO purposes. From Product Titles and Bullet Points to Description—you can have it all in just a snap. This is especially helpful to our writers when they brainstorm ideas. The text generated by ChatGPT can then become the writers’ basis as they incorporate their own creativity and additional SEO techniques to optimize the seller’s Amazon listing or Walmart product description,” Gilad adds.
ChatGPT is not only helpful to Writer VAs but to Walmart VAs as well. Since this AI model is pre-trained to process text-based prompts, it can help users understand complex Walmart procedures by providing a step-by-step explanation. Users can ask a question and elaborate on how they want ChatGPT to answer it.
“There is a misconception that AI tools like ChatGPT would kill creativity. I don’t agree. I think that if we take advantage of the amazing benefits that these innovations offer, we can do our tasks more efficiently. And there would be lesser downtimes,” Gilad expresses.
With the ever-expanding world of eCommerce, sellers need to catch up to the needs of the market. ChatGPT’s existence is a manifestation of the endless possibilities for them.
Having this in mind, Gilad extends VAA’s virtual assistant services to sellers with the goal of freeing up their workload so they could actually focus on selling. Sellers can delegate to their chosen VAs technical, administrative, and other repetitive and time-consuming tasks resting assured that these VAs are experts in giving professional assistance when it comes to Amazon and Walmart selling.
VAA also offers services from AMPD Certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising Expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager, among others.
To know more about how ChatGPT can help scale your eCommerce business, you can reach VAA’s CEO
