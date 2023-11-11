VAA Philippines Levels Up Its Virtual Assistant Services as Amazon Sellers Face the Last Quarter of 2023
VAA Philippines readies its VA services to provide expert and professional Amazon-related support to Amazon sellers looking to close the year successfully.
Executives should devote their attention to scaling their Amazon business. Leave the rest of the operations to professionals, like Amazon VAs.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of writing, Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines is busy preparing for the last quarter of the year—this season being a hectic one for eCommerce sellers. VAA Philippines CEO Gilad Freimann proudly shares the company’s diligent efforts in further training its Amazon Virtual Assistants (VAs) to equip them with the right tools and knowledge needed by Amazon sellers as they face the 4th and final quarter of 2023.
“Our Amazon VAs are already experts and professionals in their respective fields. But at VAA, we don’t stop there. We want to ensure our clients that our VAs are constantly keeping up with the most updated tools and trends in the eCommerce industry. So that’s what we’re doing now,” shares Freimann.
Some of the biggest sales events anticipated in the last quarter of the year include Amazon’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Year End Deals. These are the times that Amazon sellers need the most help with, considering the spike in website traffic, the number of orders, and other consequences of the sale.
VAA Philippines acknowledges that Amazon sellers by themselves would have a challenging time to handle everything.
“Sellers should focus on selling,” Freimann shares, adding that “Executives should devote their attention to scaling their Amazon business. Leave the rest of the operations to professionals, like Amazon VAs.”
That’s why VAA Philippines offers Amazon VA services with the aim of declogging the workload of sellers, especially during a crucial season like the 4th quarter of the year. Among their services are the following:
● Inventory Management
● Product Listing and Optimization
● Customer Service
● Pricing Strategy
● Order Processing and Fulfillment
● Keyword Research and SEO
● Data Analysis and Reporting
● Advertisement Management
Gilad highlights the benefits of hiring Amazon VAs. By delegating tasks to Amazon VAs, sellers save time and resources. Sellers also don’t have to commit long-term with any VA since the engagement can be flexible. Added benefits include improved productivity, enhanced customer satisfaction, and updated market research. And by hiring from an agency like VAA Philippines, sellers can ensure proven professional services as the agency only hires qualified VAs.
Here are the VA Services offered by VAA Philippines, among others:
● Amazon Expert VA
● Amazon PPC Specialist VA
● Social Media Specialist VA
● Creatives Expert VA
● Executive Assistant
● Wholesale Expert VA
● Walmart VA
● Walmart PPC VA
To know more about which VA your Amazon business needs, you can contact VAA Philippines here, or talk directly to their CEO:
Gilad Freimann
VAA Philippines
service@vaaphilippines.com
