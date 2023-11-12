Demand for Amazon Expert VAs Rises As Amazon Sellers Catch Up To Their Target Revenue for 2023: VAA Philippines Responds
VAA Philippines addresses the rising demand for Amazon Expert VAs by Amazon sellers aiming to hit their target revenue before the year ends.
I wanted to help other eCommerce sellers scale their business faster through the help of Amazon VAs.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of writing, Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines CEO Gilad Freimann is proud to offer the company’s Amazon Expert VA services to Amazon sellers looking to boost their sales as the end of the year approaches. This is in response to the rising demand for professional assistance by eCommerce sellers in Amazon. The online shopping platform is constantly upgrading and evolving to cater to the growing population of both sellers and shoppers, and so the former will eventually need expert assistance if they want to thrive in the competitive marketplace.
“That’s what we’re here for,” Freimann highlights.
“I have been an Amazon seller myself, and I personally experienced how challenging it was to do everything without assistance from VAs. That’s why VAA Philippines came into existence. I wanted to help other eCommerce sellers scale their business faster through the help of Amazon VAs,” adds Freimann.
VAA Philippines selects highly qualified and experienced VAs and trains them extensively in Amazon. The company believes that Amazon sellers should focus mainly on scaling their business, and that they should delegate highly technical, repetitive, administrative, and operational tasks to the professionals—Amazon Expert VAs.
Here are some of the key areas in every Amazon business that sellers can delegate to an Amazon Expert VA:
● Customer Support
● Product Listing Management
● Inventory Management
● Competitor Monitoring
● Case Management
Freimann acknowledges that this season is one of the most crucial parts of the year for an Amazon seller, considering the influx of shoppers, and consequently, the tighter competition in the market. “Amazon sellers need help the most during this quarter, and we’re more than ready to provide that,” he announces.
To make sure that their skill set matches the needs of sellers, Amazon Expert VAs from VAA Philippines have undergone multiple comprehensive trainings in the following:
1. Understanding Amazon’s terms of service and policies
2. Utilizing Amazon Seller Central and its various tools
3. Optimizing product listings for maximum visibility
4. Handling customer inquiries, feedback, and reviews
5. Managing inventory, pricing, and promotions
6. Resolving order-related issues and processing returns and refunds
Aside from services from an Amazon Expert VA, the company also provides professional assistance from AMPD-Certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising Expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager, among others. To know more, visit the website or contact their CEO directly.
