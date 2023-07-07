Topple Introduces 90 Day Conversion Tracking Window for Enhanced Marketing Attribution Insights

By extending the conversion tracking duration, we are empowering marketers to make data-driven decisions, optimize their strategies, and drive higher returns on their advertising investments” — Brian Aitken, founder and CEO of Topple

TELLURIDE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Topple, one of the world’s fastest growing digital-advertising platforms, is thrilled to announce the introduction of an extended conversion tracking window for click-through conversions.

This new feature allows marketers to gain insights into user behavior by tracking conversions that occur within 90 days of a user clicking through an ad to their website.

All existing conversion pixels have been updated so no action is required from current advertisers for this longer conversion tracking window to take effect.

The first iteration of Topple’s conversion tracking solution focused on direct-response conversions, primarily tracking conversions that happened on the same day.

With the new extended tracking window, marketers can now effectively track users who click through to their website, leave, and subsequently return within the next ninety days to complete a conversion.

This enhancement enables marketers to gain a deeper understanding of user journeys and make informed decisions to optimize their advertising strategies.

“I’m excited to offer our advertisers an extended conversion tracking window, enabling them to better track conversions from the advertising campaigns they are running across Topple and to dive deeper into which audiences and creatives are driving results for them over time,” said Brian Aitken, founder and CEO at Topple. “By extending the conversion tracking duration, we are empowering marketers to make data-driven decisions, optimize their strategies, and drive higher returns on their advertising investments.”

Stay tuned for further updates as Topple continues to innovate and empower marketers with cutting-edge solutions that enable them to reach millions of American consumers.

About Topple Ad Network:

Topple Ad Network is the world’s most inclusive digital advertising network, allowing brands to efficiently reach an incremental new audience outside of major ad platforms like Google. Topple is the only digital advertising platform built on the principles of free-speech and free-markets, allowing brands to advertise anything that's legal while simultaneously funding independent journalism and entertainment. Founded by digital advertising executive Brian Aitken, Topple is backed by venture capital funds like 1517 Fund and Invariantes Fund.