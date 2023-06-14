Topple’s New Partner Program Rewards Marketers & Agencies for Excellent Campaign Performance

As a Topple Partner, you gain more than just a badge. You become part of a vibrant community of like-minded marketers dedicated to achieving outstanding results.” — Brian Aitken, founder and CEO of Topple Ad Network

TELLURIDE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Topple’s new Partner Program provides marketers with the tools, support, and resources necessary to stand apart from other marketing consultants and agencies while fostering collaboration and innovation.

The Topple Partner Program offers a wide range of benefits designed to help partners set their clients up for success and achieve unparalleled growth. By joining the program, partners gain access to exclusive education opportunities and insights, enabling them to enhance their product knowledge and stay at the forefront of emerging industry trends.

“We are excited to introduce our new Partner Program, which is built on the foundation of collaboration and mutual success,” said Brian Aitken, founder and CEO of Topple Ad Network. “We believe that by empowering our partners with the right tools and resources, we can help them to leverage all of Topple’s capabilities while rewarding them for excellent campaign management.”

Key features of the Topple Partner Program include:

Training and Resources: Partners receive comprehensive training, dedicated support, and a wealth of resources to ensure their clients’ success and foster their own company’s growth and differentiation.

Priority Access and Support: Partners benefit from priority access to technical support and valuable product resources, enabling them to address any challenges quickly and optimize their clients’ campaigns effectively.

Exclusive Education Opportunities and Insights: The program provides partners with privileged access to educational materials, industry reports, and thought leadership content, empowering them to continuously enhance their product knowledge and stay ahead of the curve.

Special Recognition and Awards: Topple believes in recognizing partners’ expertise and achievements. Through special recognition and awards, partners can showcase their success, gain industry recognition, and reinforce their credibility.

Three Tiers of Membership

The Topple Partner Program offers three tiers of participation – Member, Partner, and Premier Partner – each tailored to suit partners’ unique needs and growth goals. Tiers are determined by a combination of advertising campaign performance results and meeting minimum spend requirements, ensuring a fair and rewarding experience for all partners.

To further highlight their expertise and commitment to excellence, partners will be provided with a Topple Partner badge. This badge will serve as a symbol of their expertise and credibility, allowing them to differentiate themselves in the industry and attract new clients.

To learn more about the Topple Partner Program and its benefits, please visit https://wearetopple.com/partner-program.

About Topple Ad Network:

Topple Ad Network is the world’s most inclusive digital advertising network, allowing brands to efficiently reach an incremental new audience outside of major ad platforms like Google. Founded by digital advertising executive Brian Aitken, Topple is backed by venture capital funds like 1517 Fund and Invariantes Fund. Topple is committed to helping businesses grow and reach their target audience through innovative and socially responsible advertising options.