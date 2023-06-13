Topple's New Auto-Optimization Feature Allows Advertisers to Increase Reach Based on Campaign Goals

The auto-optimization algorithm leverages machine learning by regularly monitoring campaign metrics, comparing them to industry averages, and increasing the daily reach of an advertisers campaigns when their campaign exceeds industry benchmarks. Brian Aitken, founder and CEO of Topple Ad Network

Future versions of our auto-optimization product will leverage conversion data paired with artificial intelligence to help advertisers capitalize on moments in time of increased consumer engagement.” — Brian D. Aitken, founder and CEO of Topple Ad Network

TELLURIDE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Topple is empowering advertisers to increase the reach of their campaigns by aligning them with specific objectives, whether it is increasing brand awareness or driving site traffic, with the release of Campaign Goal Auto-Optimizations.

This optional addition to Topple’s campaign creation process allows advertisers to tap into a new campaign-optimization algorithm to increase the reach of their advertising campaigns based on their desired outcomes.

The auto-optimization algorithm leverages machine learning by regularly monitoring campaign metrics, comparing them to industry averages, and increasing the daily reach of an advertisers campaigns when their campaign exceeds industry benchmarks. This proactive and automated approach enables brands to capitalize on indicators associated with increased consumer interest, ultimately driving more traffic to their websites or heightening brand awareness without the need for manual edits to a campaign.

“This is just the first step in our auto-optimization journey,” said Brian D. Aitken, founder and CEO of Topple Ad Network. “Future versions of our auto-optimization product will leverage conversion data paired with artificial intelligence to help advertisers capitalize on moments in time of increased consumer engagement. This first step will help advertisers maximize their campaign performance based on their advertising goals.”

By automating the optimization process, Topple Ad Network simplifies campaign management for advertisers, freeing up valuable time and resources. Advertisers can now focus on strategic planning and creative aspects, confident that their campaigns are routinely fine-tuned for optimal results.

These updates to Topple’s self-serve digital advertising platform are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing users with the most advanced and easy-to-use digital advertising solutions on the market.

In Q1 2023, advertisers saved an average of 60% on their display advertising cost-per-click (CPC) and 64% on their video advertising clicks by advertising through Topple. The company’s digital advertising subscription packages start at only $500 a month, providing marketers with a cost-effective way to reach an incremental new audience outside of major ad platforms like Google.

For more information about Topple’s digital advertising platform and the latest updates, visit Topple’s newsroom.

About Topple Ad Network:

Topple Ad Network is the world’s most inclusive digital advertising network, allowing brands to efficiently reach an incremental new audience outside of major ad platforms like Google. Founded by digital advertising executive Brian Aitken, Topple is backed by venture capital funds like 1517 Fund and Invariantes Fund. Topple is committed to helping businesses grow and reach their target audience through innovative and socially responsible advertising options.