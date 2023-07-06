Spain: Running of the Bulls 2023

A large number of New Zealand citizens travel to Pamplona, Spain for the San Fermin festivities that take place from 6 to 14 of July. For further information on the festivities visit the San Fermin website .

Advice regarding running of the bulls

Running with the bulls is dangerous. The run takes place in a narrow crowded alley in which there are two particularly dangerous sections where a number of deaths have occurred. Every year a number of people are injured and hospitalised and New Zealanders have been amongst them. Many travel insurance policies do not cover this activity, meaning you may face high hospital bills should you need treatment. Our advice is not to run but rather to watch and enjoy the festivities. Due to the large amount of glass that be found on the streets during the festivities, we recommend wearing adequate footwear throughout.

Crime

Unfortunately many become victims of robberies and pickpocketing, sometimes losing all their important documentation such as passports, tickets, and bankcards. We strongly urge New Zealand citizens to take particular care of their possessions, especially on public transport and in transport terminals. You are strongly advised to carry a photocopy of your passport and leave your original documents in a safe at your accommodation. Sexual offences have commonly been reported during San Fermin. Report any incidents to the local Pamplona police straight away. There will be medical, psychological and legal professionals at the “Punto de Información” in Plaza del Castillo from 6-14 July, 11.30-15.00 and 18.00-00.00 to provide support and advice. Outside of these times, they can be contacted by calling 112, or through talking to the police.

Fountain Jumping

New Zealanders attending San Fermin are advised not to participate in “fountain jumping” from the fountain in the Navarrería. Local authorities have prohibited the activity and you may be fined. The activity is not an official tradition of San Fermin, however every year a number of participants have suffered serious injuries.

Consular Services

If you do get into trouble, and need to contact the New Zealand Embassy in Madrid, the phone number is +34 915 230 226. Outside of standard working hours please also ring the above number and you will be transferred to the Consular after-hours number.

If you have had your money stolen, the quickest way to get cash sent to you from New Zealand is through Western Union. Their free phone number in Spain is 900 633 633.

The closest place to get a full replacement passport issued is at the Passport Office in London. A replacement passport can be issued by the Passport Office in London and couriered to Spain. There is a standard service or an urgent service (3 working days) available. To apply for a new passport see www.passports.govt.nz or contact the Passport Office directly to discuss your application. If you do not have a secure address, it is possible to have your passport sent to the New Zealand Embassy in Madrid and then collect during our opening hours.

For further information and forms, visit the Department of Internal Affairs website . Before taking any action, you should check with the Pamplona Police 24-hour lost and found service, available in English, on +34 948 420 612 or 010, in case your passport has been handed in. The service is located at Calle Monasterio de Irache 2, Pamplona.

The New Zealand Embassy in Madrid can help you contact relatives and friends back home and provide lists of local doctors and lawyers should you need it, but cannot pay hotel, travel, medical or legal expenses, nor give you legal advice or get you out of prison. New Zealanders are subject to the laws of the country they are visiting. If you are coming to Spain for the festival you are encouraged to respect local laws and customs.

Left-luggage office

The Pamplona bus station has a left-luggage service, which is available automatically from 6:30 to 23:00 hours at a daily price of 4€ for medium-sized lockers and 5 € for large lockers. During Sanfermin, a manual locker service is available 24 hours a day, at a price of €5 per bag.​

If you are travelling to Spain for Sanfermines, please ensure you register your travel details on SafeTravel, take out comprehensive travel insurance, and read our Spain travel advisory.

Reviewed:7 Jul 2023, 09:07