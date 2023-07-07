VideoProc's Big Summer Sale Arrives Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, Featuring 52% Off Newly Updated VideoProc Converter

VideoProc Converter - Summer Sale 2023

VideoProc starts the Summer Sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, offering 52% off the newly updated VideoProc Converter 5.7 from now until July 31.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VideoProc from Digiarty Software, a leading multimedia software development company, unveils its big Summer Sale, perfectly timed to align with Amazon Prime Day 2023. As users eagerly await Prime Day deals, VideoProc offers an exceptional alternative for those seeking to improve their video or other media files through conversion and processing. From now until July 31, customers can enjoy a remarkable 52% discount on VideoProc Converter 5.7, the latest version of the desktop software.

Prime Day is renowned for its exclusive offers and discounts on a wide range of products. However, for users looking to enhance their video content, VideoProc Converter 5.7 provides an unrivaled solution. With the software, users can effortlessly convert, compress, edit, record, and download media files, and transform their raw footage into captivating videos, ensuring unforgettable summer memories are beautifully preserved and shared.

“VideoProc Converter is a versatile and powerful video conversion and processing tool geared with Level-3 Hardware Acceleration. It empowers Windows and Mac users to elevate their summer holiday and vacation experiences with its wide array of features, and allows them to bring their videos to life and share unforgettable moments with friends and family,” says Angie Tane, Marketing Manager from Digiarty.

Key features of VideoProc Converter include:

• Make simple edits: VideoProc Converter enables users to easily split videos into smaller segments, merge clips, crop videos, change aspect ratios, and apply stunning effects, allowing for the creation of unique and engaging visual content.

• Enhance travel videos: Transform shaky footage captured on GoPro cameras into smooth and stable videos. Correct lens distortion, remove background noise and apply color correction to ensure that every vacation memory is perfect and visually appealing.

• Convert holiday videos: VideoProc Converter supports the conversion of various camera footage formats, including HEVC, C-Log, MXF, AVCHD, AVC, XAVC-S, and more. Users can effortlessly make their 2.7K/4K/HDR videos shareable and compatible with different platforms and devices, ensuring their precious moments can be enjoyed by everyone.

In the latest update of VideoProc Converter (Version 5.7) released on July 6, 2023, users can benefit from the following enhancements:

• Added: The ability to save VOD and streaming videos as MP4 using .m3u8 links. Accordingly, users can successfully download more M3U8 videos on demand and record M3U8 live streams.

• Improved: The efficiency of converting multiple files simultaneously, allowing users to save valuable time during batch video conversions.

• Improved: The speed of loading multiple video files, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free user experience.

• Fixed: Several minor bugs related to downloading the latest online videos.

Pricing & Availability

During this limited-time summer sale, VideoProc is offering a generous 52% discount on VideoProc Converter 5.7 licenses. This incredible offer allows users to unlock the full potential of their videos at an unbeatable price. Don't miss this opportunity to create breathtaking visuals and capture the essence of your summer adventures.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer and get the coupon code, please visit: https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/buy.htm

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading desktop software development company in the multimedia industry. Founded in 2006, it has been involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields, including but not limited to video/audio editing, converting, downloads, recording, DVD conversion, DVD copy, and iPhone data backup. This customer-oriented company has accumulated a vast user base worldwide and evolved to be a prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com/

Introducing VideoProc Converter